101 People Who Think Their Uber Drivers Are High as Hell

Matt Novak

Today 10:56am

Filed to: uber the weed drugs ride sharing drug sharing

Illustration by Adam Clark Estes

The cool thing about Uber is that it lets virtually anybody become a taxi driver. The downside? Sometimes, without any safeguards in place, those amateur drivers do things that are against the law. Like driving passengers while they're high as hell.

Below we've compiled a list of just a few people who think that their Uber drivers were high. Precisely 101 people, to be exact. In some cases, their Uber drivers were kind enough to share a joint with them. In others, the passengers had to watch as their Uber drivers got out of the car to do push ups on the side of the road.

Some people found it funny that their Uber drivers were stoned off their asses. Other passengers were clearly worried about their personal safety. Not that it matters, but every state that has legalized marijuana for recreational use bans people from driving while high.

I reached out to Uber to ask about their policy on drivers operating under the influence. I'll update this post if I hear back. But I'm not holding my breath. Get it? I said I'm not holding my breath. Because of the weed drugs. Not holding my breath. You get it. I know you get it.

Matt Novak
novak@gizmodo.com
@paleofuture
Matt Novak is the editor of Gizmodo's Paleofuture blog
PGP Fingerprint: 0074 467E 1339 F416 DA8C 6CFA 0ABD A808 C05C D4A6|PGP Key