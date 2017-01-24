In the Southern United States, the weather can be deadly, but it can also be surprisingly courteous, as an elderly Texas woman learned this weekend when a tornado picked up the bathtub she was hiding in, spun it in the air, and put her back down in the woods without injury.



According to KSLA, 75-year-old Charlesetta Williams was watching television with her son on Saturday when the twister approached her home. They then raced to the bathroom and hid under a blanket in the tub for shelter, a choice that proved to be wise.

“The tornado continued in a northeast direction, crossing CR 3300 at which point it removed the roof of a home,” wrote the National Weather Service in a (characteristically unimpressed) storm report. “A woman inside took shelter in a bathtub and the tornado lifted the tub out of the home and deposited it in the woods with the woman still in the tub but the woman was not injured.”

The tub in question. Screencap: KSLA

From Williams’ point of view, however, it’s a much simpler story.



“I wasn’t looking. I was under that quilt,” Williams told KSLA. “I’m a tell you I don’t wanna ride now through another one.”

