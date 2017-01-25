If society collapses at some point in the next four years—or even if you’re planning a low-budget road trip—this nifty Car Hammock turns your ride into a comfy place to sleep so you don’t have to resort to a night spent in an uninsulated tent, or apocalyptic abandoned factory.

Sleeping in your car is most often an indication that you’ve hit rock bottom, but lots of people have made a life for themselves on the road, driving from state to state in vans packed with all the comforts of home. But what if you don’t have $100,000 to blow on a compact motor home but have no place else to stay?

That’s where the $64 Car Hammock could come in handy. Installation takes about five minutes, and it can be stashed in your trunk should you decide you need a break.

Are you really going to use this to criss-cross the country for months as part of a cheap road trip, or impromptu means to relocate your entire life as society collapses? Maybe not, but also—who knows! At the very least, the next four years will provide an interesting test case.

