What’s even scarier than that, the page has a very real-looking Google.com URL and clicking on a link to Google Docs appears to confirm the page’s authenticity. It gets worse. That page invites to choose which account you’d like to use to view the Google Doc, and then you’re taken to a page that invites you to grant access to your Google Account. Here’s what the whole attack looks like:

If you get an email that looks like the one above, delete it immediately. There’s a good chance that it will appear to have been sent by someone with a legit-looking email address. One Gizmodo reader even shared an email that had come from a .gov email address. This kind of thing is easy to spoof, however.

There are a couple telltale signs that this email is bullshit. It’s addressed to “hhhhhhhhhhhhhh,” and the email itself doesn’t look quite like the ones that Google sends. That, and the fact that countless members of the media are reporting on Twitter that the email is a phishing scam. (The EFF told Joe Bernstein from BuzzFeed, where some of the earliest emails were spotted, that the attack was not intended to deliver malware but rather hijack credentials, another term for phishing.)

It’s still unclear who’s behind this attack, and we might never know. If we learn anything new, we’ll update this post. We’ve reached out to Google for more information on the attack and will update this post if we hear back.

In the meantime, be safe out there. And maybe don’t click on any Google Doc links for the rest of the week.

Update 4:35pm - Gmail has addressed the attack on Twitter:

Update 5:25pm - Google sent us the following statement by way of a PR agency:

