You might know Alex Jones as the guy who peddles conspiracy theories about politics and pizza. Or you might know him as the guy who was successfully sued by yogurt. But it’s easy to forget that he also believes some rather interesting things about NASA, the moon, and alien life.



Ever since Donald Trump entered the presidential race, the majority of Jones’s energy has been focused on pushing conspiracy theories about politics and the media into the mainstream. But Jones isn’t a very discerning conspiracy theorist, and his show from June 29th is a great reminder of that.

Media Matters for America spotted a clip where Jones and his guest talk about how there’s a colony on Mars where human children are sent to be slaves. Seriously.

ROBERT DAVID STEELE: This may strike your listeners as way out but we actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20 year ride. So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony. There’s all kinds of — ALEX JONES: Look, I know that 90 percent of the NASA missions are secret and I’ve been told by high level NASA engineers that you have no idea, there is so much stuff going on. But then it goes off into all that, that’s the kind of thing media jumps on. But I know this: we see a bunch of mechanical wreckage on Mars and people say, “Oh look, it looks like mechanics.” They go, “Oh, you’re a conspiracy theorist.” Clearly they don’t want us looking into what is happening. Every time probes go over they turn them off. [...] JONES: Well I don’t know about Mars bases, but I know they’ve created massive, thousands of different types of chimeras that are alien lifeforms on this earth now.

You really have to watch the entire 5-minute segment though. It somehow gets even crazier than that, if you can believe it.

Who is Robert David Steele? He’s a former CIA case officer and supporter of Donald Trump. Back in August of 2015, just a month after Trump announced his candidacy, Steele called Donald Trump a “potential savior of the Republic.” So you know he must have good ideas.

NASA does indeed have secret payloads. But if history is any guide, those secret payloads are classified satellites and other tools that make spying on the entire world easier. So, scary? Sure, in some instances. But not exactly alien lifeforms, let alone “thousands of different types of chimeras.”

Frankly, I’d love it if the aliens showed up. But I bet no one would be more surprised than Alex Jones.

