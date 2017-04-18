We’ve been talking a lot lately about the perks and perils of Microsoft Office, especially the program you begrudgingly used to write your college papers: Word. In what appears to be an unrelated move, Apple just made a whole host of productivity apps free. Get excited for Pages! (Borat voice: “Not!”)
But seriously, this is not bad news. Apple’s word processor (Pages), spreadsheet program (Numbers), and presentation software (Keynote) are all free to download for both macOS and iOS. GarageBand and iMovie are also free, if you’re feeling creative. Many of these apps were free when they launched, and then Apple decided to charge people to use them. Now, they’re free again. Life comes at you fast.