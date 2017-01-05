B-52 Lands Fine After Engine Falls Off in the Middle of a Goddamn FlightHudson HongoToday 6:46pmFiled to: it wasn't a rockb-52air forcemilitary811EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Getty A B-52 Stratofortress landed safely on Wednesday after an engine “dropped out” over an unpopulated area of North Dakota, Defense News reports, holy shit. Advertisement According to Air Force officials, none of the five personnel aboard the aircraft were injured. As each B-52 is powered by eight turbojets paired in four pods, the bomber still carried seven engines at the time, but, like, still.Last manufactured in the 1960s, America’s B-52s have received periodic upgrades over the years, but no bomber has emerged as a serious replacement for the 76 Stratofortresses currently in service. In 2014, the Air Force began reviewing possible re-engining schemes for the B-52, which is expected to serve into the 2040s. Advertisement Military officials have opened an safety investigation into the cause of the incident, but say the bomber carried no weapons during the training mission. A helicopter was later dispatched to the scene to recover debris from the engine, which, again, fell off the goddamn plane in the middle of a goddamn flight.[Business Insider]Hudson Hongo@hudsonhongoGear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: WeMo Smart PlugsYour Pick For Best Meat Thermometer: ThermapenStay Warm For Less With Moosejaw's The North Face SaleReply81 repliesLeave a reply