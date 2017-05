Burning Man, favorite summertime gathering place for Silicon Valley’s VC-funded shirtless mollybros, is combating a large-scale pest infestation at Blackrock City, Nevada. Crawling over every surface of the pop-up desert city—biting, sowing mayhem and discontent—this scourge of pestilence has proven damn near impossible to banish from the once-peaceful windswept playa.

Oh, and there’s a lot of bugs there this year too:

[Image via AP]