Dear God: Please Save This Poor Soul From the Saddest Booth at CES 2017

Michael Nunez

Today 4:11pm

Image; Gizmodo / Michael Nunez

Take a look at this booth. What does this company do or sell? I have no fucking idea, but I'm pretty sure that this guy needs a hug.

You'll notice that he's alone, and it appears that he just spilled an armload of tablets. But that's not even the worst part.

Let's enhance this image.

IS THAT YOGURT?

CONFIRMED. IT IS A FESTERING EMPTY CUP OF YOGURT NEXT TO AN EMPTY POWERSTRIP.

Thank you, Hangzhou Liti World Technology Co., LTD. You objectively have the saddest booth at CES and you probably spent loads of money on it. Next year, try spending that money on giving this guy a raise. Sitting at this booth looks insuffurable, and he deserves it.

Hang in there, buddy!

We're on the ground at CES 2017 in Las Vegas! Follow all of our coverage of the latest and greatest in tech here.

Michael Nunez
m.nunez@gizmodo.com
@MichaelFNunez
Technology editor at Gizmodo.