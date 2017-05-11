The president’s decision to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak came at an odd time. It was Trump’s first meeting after firing the man who was leading an investigation into that country’s meddling in the U.S. election. If that wasn’t weird enough, the White House barred all U.S. media from being present and claimed that they were only allowing Lavrov’s official photographer to be present.

According to a report from the Washington Post, the administration was surprised to learn that the photographer wasn’t just Lavrov’s personal photographer but is also a journalist for Russian state media outlet Tass. “We were not informed by the Russians that their official photographer was dual-hatted and would be releasing the photographs on the state news agency,” an administration official said.

So, the White House let the Russian media into the Oval Office when they thought they were just letting in a couple of diplomats, one of which has reportedly been characterized by U.S. intelligence as “Russia’s top spy recruiter.”

Someone on Twitter decided to ask former deputy CIA director David S. Cohen if it was “a good idea to let a Russian gov photographer & all their equipment into the Oval Office.” Cohen’s response was simply, “No, it was not.” The Washington Post attempted to follow up with Cohen but he declined. Several former intelligence operatives did talk to the Post anonymously and they all agreed this situation was a potential security lapse.