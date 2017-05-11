Trump thumbed his nose at the American people on Wednesday by meeting with Russian officials as suspicions about his campaign ties to the country are at their peak. Adding insult to injury, the White House didn’t allow any U.S. press to be present. But Russian press got a front row seat in the Oval Office and former intelligence officials worry that they may have smuggled in surveillance equipment.
Did a Russian Photographer Smuggle a Surveillance Device Into the White House?
You may also like
Recent from Rhett Jones
- 26
- 94
- 58.9K
Gizmodo · Rhett Jones
John McCain Shows Signs of Life With Spiteful Vote to Kill Bad Environmental Bill
- 17
- 71
- 47.3K
Gizmodo · Rhett Jones