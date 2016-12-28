Photo: Twitter

Many people would say that computers have been a boon to both science and society, facilitating calculations and communications unfathomable in the pre-digital age. President-elect Donald Trump, however, is not one of those people.

Asked about possible sanctions against Russia for electoral interference on Wednesday, Trump suggested we all “get on with our lives” regarding this whole hacking business, instead using the moment to wax poetic on “the whole age of computer.”



“I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly,” said the President-elect, standing next to boxing promoter and convicted murderer Don King, for some reason. “The whole age of computer has made it so nobody knows exactly what’s going on.”

“We have speed,” he continued. “We have a lot of other things. But I’m not sure you have the kind of security that you need.”

Earlier in the day, Senator Lindsey Graham suggested Trump should pass new sanctions against Russia for undermining this year’s election, as any action by the outgoing President Obama would “send the wrong signal.” Noting that Graham ran against him in the Republican primary, Trump said the two haven’t spoken since.

“You have to admit he shocked the world,” added King, unprompted. “Nothing else to say. He shocked the world.”

