A new Sunday Times interview between British Parliament member Michael Gove and our soon-to-be Supreme Leader Donald Trump offers much interesting insight into how Trump will use Twitter as president. When Gove asked about whether Trump would use the @POTUS handle, he offered up the following response:

Advertisement

@realDonaldTrump I think, I’ll keep it . . . so I’ve got 46 million people right now — that’s a lot, that’s really a lot — but 46 million — including Facebook, Twitter and ya know, Instagram, so when you think that you’re 46 million there, I’d rather just let that build up and just keep it @realDonaldTrump, it’s working — and the tweeting, I thought I’d do less of it, but I’m covered so dishonestly by the press — so dishonestly — that I can put out Twitter — and it’s not 140, it’s now 280 — I can go bing bing bing . . . and they put it on and as soon as I tweet it out — this morning on television, Fox — ‘Donald Trump, we have breaking news’.

This word salad might leave one a bit stumped on our future president’s plan, but allow me to translate his points into something coherent:

Advertisement

“@realDonaldTrump I think, I’ll keep it.” Donald Trump will continue tweeting from his personal account as president.

“The tweeting, I thought I’d do less of it, but I’m covered so dishonestly by the press.” Trump would tweet less if the press was nicer to him.

“I can put out Twitter — and it’s not 140, it’s now 280 — I can go bing bing bing.” This could mean a variety of things:

Sponsored

A. Donald Trump has a secret Twitter account that allows him to do 280 character tweets.

B. Trump will also use the @POTUS account, and thus a @realDonaldTrump tweet + @POTUS tweet = 280 characters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

C. Donald Trump can’t count.

Guess we’ll have to wait a week to see what happens. In the meanwhile, bing bing bing.

[Sunday Times]