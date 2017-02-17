Donald Trump Tours 'Beautiful' Plane He Vowed to Never Fly OnWilliam TurtonFriday 3:59pmFiled to: trump tweetsdonald trumpboeingdreamliner787airlinesboeing 7877711EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Getty Today, Donald Trump took a break from screaming at random reporters to tour Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. That’s despite the fact that he tweeted (as, regrettably, he so often does) about never flying on the plane.Well, okay, Trump wasn’t wrong about the Dreamliner having issues with lithium ion batteries. Strangely, however, none of that concern was on display today.This isn’t the only time Trump has had beef with Boeing, either. Late last year, Trump bitched and moaned on Twitter about the company’s plan to upgrade Air Force One. I guess Trump has come around. Advertisement Advertisement On Friday, the master negotiator spoke about his ongoing discussions with Boeing and Lockheed, whose F-35 he also complained about earlier this year. “We’re going to save billions and billions of dollars,” Trump said. “Many billions of dollars. Most important we are going to have a great product from both Boeing and Lockheed.”“God bless Boeing,” Trump said.Recommended StoriesWhy Is Donald Trump Suddenly Interested in the F-35?FAA Is Doing Nothing About Continued Boeing Dreamliner Battery FailuresTrump Bitches About Air Force One Upgrade He Won't Get to Enjoy, Lies About Costs [Updated] William Turton@williamturtonStaff Writer, Gizmodo | Send me tips: william.turton@gizmodo.comPGP Fingerprint: 88DF AB75 FAFC 1D10 4C45 A875 CA45 ABE6 B08D 8E52|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 47F02E79 399AB8FA CC2A4DEF 4573B25F 18AB41D2Reply77 repliesLeave a reply