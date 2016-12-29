FBI Aliases of Russian Hacking Groups, RankedHudson HongoToday 8:25pmFiled to: the cyberrussiaelection 2016fancy bearcozy bear15EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Image: fancybear.net In response to Russian “cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election,” the White House released a declassified joint analysis by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Thursday of the campaign they have named “Grizzly Steppe.” In the report, the agencies summarize the spear-phishing operation that allowed the Russian intelligence organizations known as “Cozy Bear” and “Fancy Bear” to independently access Democratic Party emails and recommend a series of measures to mitigate further attacks. Far more importantly, they list alternate names for the hacking groups, all of which are tight as hell. Advertisement Advertisement Below is a list of “Reported Russian Military and Civilian Intelligence Services” aliases and tools contained in the report, ranked from most gnarly to least:CrouchingYetiSEADADDYTiny BaronHAMMERTOSSSYNful KnockCosmicDukeSandwormOLDBAITOperation Pawn StormSOURFACEOnionDukeEVILTOSSPowershell backdoorSkipperCakeDukeGREY CLOUDCHOPSTICKHavexEnergetic BearBlackEnergy V3DIONISMiniDionisFancy BearWaterbug X-AgentCOZYBEARHammerDukeDragonflyQuedaghTsar TeamCOZYDUKECloudDukeSeadukeMiniDukePinchDukeGeminiDukeCOZYCARBlackEnergy2 APTCORESHELLSofacyAgent.btzCarberpSEDKITSEDNITVmUpgradeHelper.exetwain_64.dllAPT28APT29Having our elections undermined by some phony emails is bad enough. Knowing that a “Tiny Baron” sent them, however, is just plain embarrassing.Hudson Hongo@hudsonhongoGear from Kinja DealsLush's Ocean Salt Scrub Is Self-Preserving and Made With VodkaThese Are Your Favorite Wireless RoutersThis Discounted Shark Vacuum Will Suck Almost As Much as 2016 DidReply15 repliesLeave a reply