In response to Russian “cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election,” the White House released a declassified joint analysis by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Thursday of the campaign they have named “Grizzly Steppe.”

In the report, the agencies summarize the spear-phishing operation that allowed the Russian intelligence organizations known as “Cozy Bear” and “Fancy Bear” to independently access Democratic Party emails and recommend a series of measures to mitigate further attacks. Far more importantly, they list alternate names for the hacking groups, all of which are tight as hell.

Below is a list of “Reported Russian Military and Civilian Intelligence Services” aliases and tools contained in the report, ranked from most gnarly to least:

  1. CrouchingYeti
  2. SEADADDY
  3. Tiny Baron
  4. HAMMERTOSS
  5. SYNful Knock
  6. CosmicDuke
  7. Sandworm
  8. OLDBAIT
  9. Operation Pawn Storm
  10. SOURFACE
  11. OnionDuke
  12. EVILTOSS
  13. Powershell backdoor
  14. Skipper
  15. CakeDuke
  16. GREY CLOUD
  17. CHOPSTICK
  18. Havex
  19. Energetic Bear
  20. BlackEnergy V3
  21. DIONIS
  22. MiniDionis
  23. Fancy Bear
  24. Waterbug X-Agent
  25. COZYBEAR
  26. HammerDuke
  27. Dragonfly
  28. Quedagh
  29. Tsar Team
  30. COZYDUKE
  31. CloudDuke
  32. Seaduke
  33. MiniDuke
  34. PinchDuke
  35. GeminiDuke
  36. COZYCAR
  37. BlackEnergy2 APT
  38. CORESHELL
  39. Sofacy
  40. Agent.btz
  41. Carberp
  42. SEDKIT
  43. SEDNIT
  44. VmUpgradeHelper.exe
  45. twain_64.dll
  46. APT28
  47. APT29

Having our elections undermined by some phony emails is bad enough. Knowing that a “Tiny Baron” sent them, however, is just plain embarrassing.