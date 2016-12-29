GIF Image: fancybear.net

In response to Russian “cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election,” the White House released a declassified joint analysis by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Thursday of the campaign they have named “Grizzly Steppe.”



In the report, the agencies summarize the spear-phishing operation that allowed the Russian intelligence organizations known as “Cozy Bear” and “Fancy Bear” to independently access Democratic Party emails and recommend a series of measures to mitigate further attacks. Far more importantly, they list alternate names for the hacking groups, all of which are tight as hell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Below is a list of “Reported Russian Military and Civilian Intelligence Services” aliases and tools contained in the report, ranked from most gnarly to least:

CrouchingYeti SEADADDY Tiny Baron HAMMERTOSS SYNful Knock CosmicDuke Sandworm OLDBAIT

Operation Pawn Storm

SOURFACE OnionDuke EVILTOSS Powershell backdoor

Skipper CakeDuke GREY CLOUD CHOPSTICK Havex Energetic Bear BlackEnergy V3

DIONIS MiniDionis Fancy Bear

Waterbug X-Agent

COZYBEAR HammerDuke Dragonfly Quedagh Tsar Team

COZYDUKE CloudDuke

Seaduke

MiniDuke PinchDuke

GeminiDuke COZYCAR BlackEnergy2 APT

CORESHELL Sofacy

Agent.btz Carberp SEDKIT

SEDNIT VmUpgradeHelper.exe twain_64.dll APT28 APT29

Having our elections undermined by some phony emails is bad enough. Knowing that a “Tiny Baron” sent them, however, is just plain embarrassing.