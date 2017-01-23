FTC Says This Smartphone Breathalyzer Is Actually a Bunch of BullshitMichael NunezYesterday 5:37pmFiled to: FTCFTC complaintBreathalyzerBreathometer431EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image: Amazon The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) slammed Breathometer on Monday for making false claims about the accuracy of its breathalyzer products, the Original and the Breeze.Following a probe from last year, the FTC and Breathometer have reached a settlement today that bars the company from making future accuracy claims about its breathalyzer products. The company has also been ordered to disable the apps that connect to the breathalyzers and must notify customers and offer full refunds to anyone who bought the devices. (The refund claims will soon be available online at www.breathometer.com.) The breathalyzer smartphone accessories first gained fame after appearing on ABC’s reality show Shark Tank, where creator Michael Yim received $1 million though deals from five of the show’s investors. The company raised another $138,000 through an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign. Advertisement Advertisement Sales of both devices reached $5.1 million according to the FTC compliant. The products were sold at places like Amazon, Best Buy, and Brookstone. Michael Nunezm.nunez@gizmodo.com@MichaelFNunezTechnology editor at Gizmodo.PGP Fingerprint: A424 3225 2883 A6CE 3F91 5131 8050 002A A3E1 D6A1|PGP KeyGear from Kinja DealsYour Top Five Picks For Best UmbrellaWhat's Your Favorite Lock Box? Amazon's Graco Gold Box Makes Childcare A Little More AffordableReply43 repliesLeave a reply