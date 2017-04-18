Google Earth is one of the purest, most beautiful gifts the company has ever given us. Today, the globe-trotting software received a major overhaul that will delight hardcore fans and remind others that it’s still a great way to throw away hours of your life.
Google's Greatest Time-Sucking Invention Just Got a Lot Better
