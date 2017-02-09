Government Ethics Site Keeps Crashing Due to 'Extraordinary' Traffic for Some ReasonMichael NunezYesterday 3:36pmFiled to: mysteriesDonald TrumpEthicsOffice of Government EthicsCrashing3814EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image: Getty As journalists and government watchdogs scramble to hold the Trump administration accountable for a long list of potential conflicts of interest—including White House advisor Kellyanne Conway’s recent recommendation to “go buy Ivanka [Trump’s] stuff”—the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE) website has been experiencing repeated outages due to a surge in web traffic.The agency works to prevent ethics violations in the executive branch, including with the president, vice president and the cabinet. Although it doesn’t have investigative or enforcement authority, it works with other federal agencies to provide guidance during investigations those agencies launch. Advertisement Advertisement The OGE website has crashed repeatedly since the 2016 election. At the time this article was published, it was not working. According to one reporter, the website administrator said it’s because traffic has surged from 300,000 views in all of 2016 to 5 million page requests in the last 40 days alone.The report of increased traffic echoes what we see on Google Trends, where the search term “government ethics office” has spiked since late November. Of course, this could all be a huge coincidence. Maybe people are just want to learn more about how the executive branch of the government works. Maybe they’re interested in applying to become civil servants. Sadly, we may never know for certain.Hmm...Canada's Immigration Site Keeps Crashing For Some ReasonA Ton of People Are Looking Up the Definition of 'Fascism' For Some ReasonCanada Confirms a Stampede of Americans Crashed Immigration Website on Election NightMichael Nunezm.nunez@gizmodo.com@MichaelFNunezTechnology editor at Gizmodo.PGP Fingerprint: A424 3225 2883 A6CE 3F91 5131 8050 002A A3E1 D6A1|PGP KeyReply38 repliesLeave a reply