Here Are the Insane Weapons the TSA Confiscated in 2016William TurtonYesterday 6:16pmFiled to: whygunstsa785EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image: TSA You might be surprised to learn that people try to bring loaded guns through TSA checkpoints. In reality, however, thousands of people try to do it every year, because this is America, after all. Advertisement In its yearly roundup of weird shit that looks like it could kill someone, the TSA says it discovered 3,391 guns in carry-on bags in 2016. That’s a whopping 28% increase from 2015's count of 2,653. As the agency’s helpful and depressing infographic shows us, that’s an average of nine firearms every day. How nice! Image: TSA It doesn’t stop with guns, however. People are really into bringing, uh, replica grenades in their carry on luggage. I’m not really sure why you’d feel the need to to travel with a replica grenade, but to each their own, I guess. Advertisement There were also a few swords disguised as canes: Image: TSA And for all of the wannabe ninjas flying commercial, there were several throwing stars confiscated as well: Image: TSA My personal favorite, however, were the concealed weapons. In fact, one of those key-knife things actually sounds pretty useful. From left to right, top to bottom, these are just a few examples of the concealed items that were discovered in carry-on bags last year: Pen knife, belt buckle knife, pen gun, lipstick knife, key knives, comb knife, flashlight knife, lipstick stun gun, knife hidden in pill bottle and throwing star hidden in cell phone case. (Image: TSA) Of course, while the TSA is apparently quite skilled at detecting firearms and other weapons, it’s lacking in other important areas. In 2016, every traveler’s favorite agency saw itself blasted over horrifically long lines that left thousands of passengers suffering even more than normal. Things got so bad that Delta Airlines even had to install its own security checkpoints. Advertisement Sponsored On the bright side, if you’re looking to fly with your deadly weapon of choice, don’t be dismayed. Luckily for you, the TSA has a handy guide on how to fly with you gun. Here’s to a great 2017![TSA]William Turton@williamturtonStaff Writer, Gizmodo | william.turton@gizmodo.comPGP Fingerprint: 88DF AB75 FAFC 1D10 4C45 A875 CA45 ABE6 B08D 8E52|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 47F02E79 399AB8FA CC2A4DEF 4573B25F 18AB41D2Everyone loves the TSATSA Agents Confiscate Huge Teddy Bear, Give Him Detailed Backstory About How He's Homeless and Hungry Now in Order to Remind Us…The TSA Is Bad Because We Demand That It Be BadThe Crazy Weapons TSA Confiscated In 2015: It Gets Worse Every YearGear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: Aukey Lightning CablesYour Pick For Best Travel Mug: Contigo Autoseal West LoopGet Your Snack On With Amazon's Deal On Frito-Lay ProductsReply78 repliesLeave a reply