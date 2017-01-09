GIF

Hunter Hobbs is a hero. This enterprising YouTuber decided to see how long it would take to get to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet.



The rules were simple: Press the down arrow key. No breaks, no cheating with the control key, just pressing the down hour arrow and waiting.

Hobbs kept himself busy with food, 5-Hour Energy drinks, and games of paddle ball. After 9-and-a-half hours of tireless work, he reaches the finish line of 1,048,576 rows. My fingers hurt just thinking about this.

This is good. This is pure. This is what we need more of in 2017. We salute you, Hunter!

[MotherBoard]