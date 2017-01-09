Hero Finds the Bottom of Excel SpreadsheetChristina WarrenToday 4:13pmFiled to: AmazingExcelMy Arm Hurts1629EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Hunter Hobbs is a hero. This enterprising YouTuber decided to see how long it would take to get to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet. Advertisement The rules were simple: Press the down arrow key. No breaks, no cheating with the control key, just pressing the down hour arrow and waiting. Hobbs kept himself busy with food, 5-Hour Energy drinks, and games of paddle ball. After 9-and-a-half hours of tireless work, he reaches the finish line of 1,048,576 rows. My fingers hurt just thinking about this.This is good. This is pure. This is what we need more of in 2017. We salute you, Hunter![MotherBoard]Christina Warrenchristina.warren@gizmodo.com@film_girlChristina is a senior writer at Gizmodo.PGP Fingerprint: E37D B179 06A2 0DB3 CB19 8F4D ABA8 5C28 322E D770|PGP KeyGear from Kinja Deals Your Top Five Picks For Best Gaming Keyboard (2015)Bestsellers: Cards Against HumanityIt's Time to Cook Like An Adult: This Complete Tri-Ply Set Is Under $200Reply162 repliesLeave a reply