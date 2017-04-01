Faced with rising public outrage over Congress’ decision to repeal Obama-era rules that would prevent internet service providers from selling customers’ personal web browsing data without their knowledge or consent, several major ISPs have released statements saying they don’t and don’t plan to do that.
Internet Providers Have Some Disingenuous Promises About Your Privacy
Faced with rising public outrage over Congress’ decision to repeal Obama-era rules that would prevent internet service providers from selling customers’ personal web browsing data without their knowledge or consent, several major ISPs have released statements saying they don’t and don’t plan to do that.