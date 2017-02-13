GIF

During the 2016 presidential campaign, many Trump supporters adopted Pepe the cartoon frog as their mascot. And as many other neo-Nazis embraced the character, Pepe even got listed as a hate symbol. But as we sit here, a full 36 weeks into the Trump administration (can you believe it’s been that long already?), we’re starting to notice something bizarre. Namely, that Trump is starting to look a bit like Pepe.

Don’t believe me? Tell me these photos aren’t troll face incarnate. You have practically every variety of Pepe imaginable, from Mouthy Fascist Pepe™ to Soiled Diap Pepe™ to Who Me? Pepe™. There’s even Invisible Pepe™, one that Trump created himself under the belief that if he closes his eyes you can’t see him.

President Trump doing his impersonation of Resting Mussolini Face Pepe:

(Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump doing his best I Just Stole a Cookie From the Cookie Jar and Now Mommy’s Going to Spank Me Pepe:

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump doing his impression of Mouthy Fascist Blowing Hot On Bannon Can You Feel That Can You Feel That Pepe:

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump doing a fantastic impression of a Pepe that has just soiled his diaper:

(Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump screaming for 18 straight minutes to show off his AHHHHHHHH Pepe impersonation for the press:

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Donald Trump doing Mein Kampf Pepe, a favorite amongst his more... melanin deficient fans:

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump closing his eyes in a belief that in doing so you can’t see him, known as the Invisible Pepe:

(Getty Images)

President Trump doing his Shruggie Pepe:

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Trump doing Shriveled Butthole Mouth But Not Like The Kind You Might Want to See The Really Disgusting Kind Pepe:

(Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump impersonating what’s known as the Pepe Pepe, a classic of the genre:

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

And the piece de resistance, from just last night, President Trump’s impersonation of Smug Asshole Who Won The Presidency And Is Going to Fuck Every Single Last One of You Pepe: