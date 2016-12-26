Photo: Getty

While Touch ID may feel like the most secure way to prevent others from accessing your phone, it cost Bethany Howell $250. While the Arkansas mother napped on the couch in the week before the holidays, her 6-year-old daughter Ashlynd borrowed her thumbprint to unlock her phone and opened the Amazon app.



“After Ashlynd’s parents received 13 order confirmations for Pokémon items, they initially thought they’d been hacked,” the Wall Street Journal reports. Or perhaps their innocent child bought Pokémon galore by mistake, the Howells wondered. “No, Mommy, I was shopping,” Ashlynd told her mom. “But don’t worry—everything that I ordered is coming straight to the house.”

Since Amazon only allowed the Howells to return four of the 13 items, they told their daughter that Santa “found out” what she wanted for Christmas, and that’s what she was going to get.

Did tech ruin Christmas? Or is Ashlynd currently in Pokémon heaven, thanking our dear lord she was born in the era of the iPhone?

Only time will tell.

