Lame Airline Fires Pilot Just Because He Was Totally DrunkMatt NovakToday 10:35amFiled to: our garbage skiesbuzzkillcitilink523EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF An Indonesian airline pilot who was recently fired for trying to fly a plane while drunk (YouTube) We all do stupid things when we’re drunk—like call our exes or buy something we don’t need on eBay. But a pilot for an Indonesian airline was just fired for doing something with the potential for much deadlier consequences. He tried to fly a plane while drunk off his ass. And he nearly succeeded.The pilot, Tekad Purna, stumbled his way through security, as you can see from the security cam footage above. He was reportedly scheduled to fly an Airbus A320 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to the capital city of Jakarta. Advertisement But do you want to hear the truly astounding part? The pilot actually made it all the way into the cockpit before he was pulled from the flight. There’s even video of him clearly arguing with his co-pilot and other members of the crew.That’s right, the pilot wasn’t flagged for being drunk as hell while going through security. Passengers reportedly noticed the pilot slurring his words while he was making announcements over the plane’s PA system.It wasn’t until passengers started demanding to be let off the plane shortly before take-off that the pilot was pulled from the flight. It’s still unclear if the pilot will face other consequences for attempting to fly the plane while intoxicated. The president of the small airline, Citilink, announced that not only was the pilot fired but that he would also resign over the incident. Advertisement It could not be confirmed by press time why Citilink is so opposed to their pilots having a good time.[New York Post]Matt Novaknovak@gizmodo.com@paleofutureMatt Novak is the editor of Gizmodo's Paleofuture blogPGP Fingerprint: 0074 467E 1339 F416 DA8C 6CFA 0ABD A808 C05C D4A6|PGP KeyRecommended StoriesWhat International Air Travel Was Like in the 1930s69 Viral Images From 2016 That Were Totally FakeNew 17.5-Hour Flight From Australia to London Will Be The Longest In The WorldGear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: KMASHI 15000mAh External Power BankThe Best Tights, According To You: Hue, Plus AlternativesToday's Best Deals: Amazon Digital Day, Your Favorite Toaster Ovens, Humidifiers, and MoreReply52 repliesLeave a reply