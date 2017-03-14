Mark Zuckerberg Just Rode in a Race Car With Dale Earnhardt Jr. and He Looked SO SCAREDAdam Clark EstesToday 5:16pmFiled to: Get Zucked Inmark zuckerberg533EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Facebook founder and presidential hopeful Mark Zuckerberg just did a few laps with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Charlotte. It looked like Zuck came thisclose to shitting his pants! But he says he had fun after the fast part was over. Advertisement Here are some select quotes, listed in the same order that Zuck said them:“So we’re gonna start slow?”“Holy shit!”“What a crazy experience! This is amazing!”“You can really feel the grip!”“What an amazing experience!”At the time of this posting, Mark Zuckerberg was actually driving a stock car. Here are some more quotes: Advertisement “I’m at 5,000 RPMs!”“I don’t think I should go more than 5,000 RPMs!”“I’m here to learn about community!”The end.Adam Clark Estesadam@gizmodo.com@adamclarkestesSenior editor at Gizmodo.PGP Fingerprint: 91CF B387 7B38 148C DDD6 38D2 6CBC 1E46 1DBF 22A8|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: D9330D9B 6CF5E271 7FAC6194 DAA9B51B E09A99B2Reply53 repliesLeave a reply