Mr. Motors Was My Father's Name, Please, Call Me TeslaEve PeyserYesterday 9:08pmFiled to: growing upteslanot tesla motors that was my dad's nameelon musk246EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo via Getty Joining the great ranks of icons like Rihanna and Aristotle, Tesla is growing up and dropping its last name. On Wednesday, the company officially changed its name from “Tesla Motors” to “Tesla Inc” as its leader, human macadamia nut Elon Musk, focuses on shifting the company from just electric cars to a multitude of clean energy solutions. Advertisement Tesla recently acquired Musk’s SolarCity Corp, a clean energy company, so dropping the Motors was inevitable. Corporations ... they grow up so fast.Musk has a lot on his plate these days—between digging a big-ass tunnel, tweeting, warding off the evils of fake news, and launching non-exploding rockets—so hopefully the new name will save him some time. Advertisement [Reuters]Eve Peysereve@gizmodo.com@evepeyserEve Peyser is the night editor at Gizmodo.PGP Fingerprint: 957A 1627 4F02 7D0A D06F A932 C495 5354 C69B E640What's that pleasant odor permeating the room? Why, it's Elon Musk. Elon Musk on Digging Big-Ass Tunnel: 'We Have No Idea What We’re Doing'Things Are Going Insanely Well for Elon Musk Since Trump Got ElectedElon Musk Says His Smart Solar Roof Could Cost Less Than Your Dumbass Regular RoofGear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: Aukey Magnetic Vent Mount Bestsellers: iOttie One Touch 2 Smartphone MountGrab The LUX RGB Version Of Your Favorite Mechanical KeyboardReply24 repliesLeave a reply