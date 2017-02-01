Photo via Getty

Joining the great ranks of icons like Rihanna and Aristotle, Tesla is growing up and dropping its last name. On Wednesday, the company officially changed its name from “Tesla Motors” to “Tesla Inc” as its leader, human macadamia nut Elon Musk, focuses on shifting the company from just electric cars to a multitude of clean energy solutions.

Tesla recently acquired Musk’s SolarCity Corp, a clean energy company, so dropping the Motors was inevitable. Corporations ... they grow up so fast.

Musk has a lot on his plate these days—between digging a big-ass tunnel, tweeting, warding off the evils of fake news, and launching non-exploding rockets—so hopefully the new name will save him some time.

