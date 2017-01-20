National Park Service Owns Trump on Twitter One Last TimeEve PeyserToday 4:36pmFiled to: rebelsnational parksryan zinketwitter3212EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink President Trump’s administration apparently hasn’t gotten its hands on the National Park Service Twitter account just yet, because the agency is retweeting some things that would likely hurt our new president’s feelings. Advertisement As of 4:30pm ET today, the account’s retweets of two fairly anti-Trump tweets—found here and here—were still up on its page: A few other agencies, by contrast, expressed their congratulations for the new president. Why is the National Park Service (or whoever runs its Twitter account) so sour on Trump? Perhaps because Ryan Zinke, his nominee for the Secretary of the Interior, isn’t its best friend. Theresa Pierno, president of National Parks Conservation Association, told the New York Times, “Though Mr. Zinke has expressed support for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and opposes the sale of public lands, he has prioritized the development of oil, gas and other resources over the protection of clean water and air, and wildlife.” Advertisement Stay strong, National Parks social media manager. We’re rooting for you.[Binyamin Applebaum via Twitter]Eve Peysereve@gizmodo.com@evepeyserEve Peyser is the night editor at Gizmodo.Gear from Kinja DealsUse Your Towels for Rags and Upgrade to Bath SheetsZus Is Almost the Best Car Charger You Can BuyDon't Buy Starbucks Refreshers at Starbucks - Buy Them on Amazon and SaveReply32 repliesLeave a reply