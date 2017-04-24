Quietly flying under the radar in the fitness wearables market is Whoop, a manufacturer of high-end wrist-worn straps that measure data 100 times per second. In what could turn out to be one of the more bizarre licensing agreements ever, the startup struck a deal with the NFL Players Association today that will make it possible for players to sell their health data.
NFL Players Strike a Deal to Sell Their Biometric Data
