According to U.S. and South Korean authorities, the U.S. Pacific Command “detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 11:21 a.m. Hawaii time April 15.” The type of missile that was used is still being assessed. Last month, North Korea fired four Scud-Extended Range missiles that could be used to attack U.S. and Japanese military bases but the ballistics only flew about 40 miles before losing control. It would require a far more sophisticated intercontinental ballistic missile for North Korea to strike the mainland in the United States.

Vice President Pence was on his way to make a scheduled appearance in the South Korean capital of Seoul when the missile test occurred. It’s notable that the U.S. military did not consider it a risk for the Vice President to be in the region at the time. A U.S. foreign policy adviser traveling with Pence told Reuters: “We had good intelligence before the launch and good intelligence after the launch.” The administration is remaining coy about whether or not sabotage was involved and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis issued a terse statement that offered no clues. “The president and his military team are aware of North Korea’s most recent unsuccessful missile launch,” Mattis wrote. “The president has no further comment.”

Oh, but the president did have further comment regarding North Korea and China. He tweeted early Sunday morning, “Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!” The tweet was a reference to his campaign pledge to label China a currency manipulator. It would appear that Trump is walking back his tough talk on China as they take the lead in containing the situation in North Korea.