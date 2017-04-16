On Saturday morning, the front pages of American news outlets were plastered with photos of North Korean “Frankenmissiles” being paraded through the streets of Pyongyang. Less than 24 hours later, the tin-pot dictatorship tested a ballistic missile that reportedly fizzled in a matter of seconds. Now, U.S. authorities are showing signs that a conflict can be averted.
North Korea Shows It's Not Ready for Primetime
