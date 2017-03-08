(Getty Images)

You know how Obamacare’s real name is The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act? Well, guess what Republicans recently submitted as an official name of what might eventually become known as Trumpcare? The World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017. That’s what it’s really called.



[Update, 12:51pm: As Asawin Suebsaeng of the Daily Beast points out, this is just one of many Obamacare replacement bills that have been introduced. It’s unclear what the one Paul Ryan is pushing might eventually be called, but it’s now referred to as the American Health Care Act.]

The bill will likely (hopefully?) be renamed as it makes its way through various committees and the US Senate. But for now, we live in a world where one possible replacement for Obamacare is called The World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.

Screenshot of the actual bill as it appears online because the world has gone mad and we’re all fucked what is even happening anymore

Best of luck everybody. We’re all going to need it.

