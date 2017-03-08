Republicans Actually Named an Obamacare Replacement Bill the 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017' and I Think I Might Be Losing My Mind Oh Fuck This Can't Be Real Life Matt NovakYesterday 12:37pmFiled to: trumpcareour garbage healthpresident trumpdonald trump1.4K43EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink (Getty Images) You know how Obamacare’s real name is The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act? Well, guess what Republicans recently submitted as an official name of what might eventually become known as Trumpcare? The World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017. That’s what it’s really called. Advertisement [Update, 12:51pm: As Asawin Suebsaeng of the Daily Beast points out, this is just one of many Obamacare replacement bills that have been introduced. It’s unclear what the one Paul Ryan is pushing might eventually be called, but it’s now referred to as the American Health Care Act.]The bill will likely (hopefully?) be renamed as it makes its way through various committees and the US Senate. But for now, we live in a world where one possible replacement for Obamacare is called The World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017. Screenshot of the actual bill as it appears online because the world has gone mad and we’re all fucked what is even happening anymore Best of luck everybody. We’re all going to need it.Recommended StoriesBBC Tells Facebook About Child Porn on the Network, Facebook Reports BBC to PoliceThat Viral Story About a Japanese Man Crushed to Death by His Porn Collection is Totally FakeWhat Is The Federal Reserve Trying to Hide About Donald Trump's Relationship With Reptilians?Matt Novaknovak@gizmodo.com@paleofutureMatt Novak is the editor of Gizmodo's Paleofuture blogPGP Fingerprint: 0074 467E 1339 F416 DA8C 6CFA 0ABD A808 C05C D4A6|PGP KeyReply1383 repliesLeave a reply