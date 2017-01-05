Senior Facebook Employee Pleads Not Guilty to Soliciting Sex From 15-Year-Old GirlWilliam TurtonToday 5:21pmFiled to: Dov KatzOculusfacebook891EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Dov Katz/Oculus Dov Katz, a senior Oculus employee who was arrested in December after allegedly trying to solicit sex from an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment in the King County Superior Court. Katz is formally charged with “attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor.” Advertisement The court ordered that Katz, 38, be barred from having contact with any minor, excluding his biological children or the children of friends as long as an adult is present, until his trial has concluded. Katz worked as the head of computer vision at Oculus VR, which was purchased by Facebook for $2 billion in 2014.Facebook has ignored multiple emails from Gizmodo regarding Katz, and has not responded to questions regarding Katz’s employment at the company. We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment yet again and will update this story if we hear back.Katz, an Israeli citizen living in America, was also ordered to turn over his passport. A profile in The Times of Israel described Katz as “an integral part of the team that developed the Oculus Rift headset.” According to charging documents, Katz allegedly asked the undercover officer, whom he met on the website Backpage, for an overnight girlfriend experience. Katz also allegedly asked the girl, “how many times do you think you’ll make me cum?” Advertisement Katz was arrested with $600 in cash when he arrived at an Embassy Suites hotel just south of Seattle, after he allegedly arranged a meeting with someone he believed to be the underage girl. Following the arrest, Katz told officers his phone number, which matched the phone number that was texting the undercover officer.Here are snippets from the charging documents: Katz’s case setting hearing is scheduled for February 7.William Turton@williamturtonStaff Writer, Gizmodo | william.turton@gizmodo.comPGP Fingerprint: 88DF AB75 FAFC 1D10 4C45 A875 CA45 ABE6 B08D 8E52|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 47F02E79 399AB8FA CC2A4DEF 4573B25F 18AB41D2Gear from Kinja DealsYour Top Five Picks For Best HumidifierUse Your Towels for Rags and Upgrade to Bath SheetsStay Warm For Less With Moosejaw's The North Face SaleReply89 repliesLeave a reply