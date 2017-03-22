The 69 New Emoji Candidates, RankedAdam Clark EstesToday 4:32pmFiled to: NiceEmoji922EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image: Emojipedia / Gizmodo Guys, we’re getting deliciously close to a big emoji upgrade. Appropriately named Emoji 5.0, the new batch of silly symbols includes several very specific items as well as some long sought-after essentials. Do you have a favorite? We do. Advertisement Emojipedia recently updated its page for Emoji 5.0 with mockups of all the proposed emoji. Don’t freak out if you don’t like the selection. For now, the candidates are in draft status, meaning they still need the final sign off from the emoji overlords at Unicode. In the meantime, here are the very best new emoji candidates, ranked and presented without explanation. Please argue in the comments.1. Grinning Face With One Large and One Small Eye 2. T-Rex 3. Man Zombie 4. Woman Zombie 5. Merman 6. Mermaid 7. Shocked Face With Exploding Head 8. Sandwich 9. Person With Headscarf 10. Flying Saucer 11. Giraffe Face 12. Breast-Feeding 13. Cricket 14. Serious Face With Symbols Covering Mouth 15. Woman Mage 16. Man Mage 17. Brain 18. Woman Vampire 19. Man Vampire 20. Grinning Face With Star Eyes 21. Broccoli 22. Sauropod 23. Man Fairy 24. Woman Fairy 25. Bearded Person 26. Palms Up Together 27. Woman Genie 28. Man Genie 29. Pretzel 30. Face With Monocle 31. Curling Stone 32. Man Elf 33. Woman Elf 34. Hedgehog 35. Cut of Meat 36. Woman Climbing 37. Man Climbing 38. Dumpling 39. Face With One Eyebrow Raised 40. Woman in Lotus Position 41. Man in Lotus Position 42. Wales 43. Face With Finger Covering Closed Lips 44. Face With Open Mouth Vomiting 45. Coconut 46. Scotland 47. Man in Steamy Room 48. Woman in Steamy Room 49. Takeout Box 50. Chopsticks 51. Smiling Face With Smiling Eyes and Hand Covering Mouth 52. Child 53. Adult 54. Older Adult 55. England 56. Fortune Cookie 57. Zebra Face 58. I Love You Hand Sign 59. Pie 60. Billed Cap 61. Canned Food 62. Gloves 63. Bowl With Spoon 64. Coat 65. Cup With Straw 66. Sled 67. Scarf 68. Socks 69. Orange Heart [Thanks Lindsey!]Adam Clark Estesadam@gizmodo.com@adamclarkestesSenior editor at Gizmodo.PGP Fingerprint: 91CF B387 7B38 148C DDD6 38D2 6CBC 1E46 1DBF 22A8|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: D9330D9B 6CF5E271 7FAC6194 DAA9B51B E09A99B2Reply92 repliesLeave a reply