Image: Emojipedia / Gizmodo

Guys, we’re getting deliciously close to a big emoji upgrade. Appropriately named Emoji 5.0, the new batch of silly symbols includes several very specific items as well as some long sought-after essentials. Do you have a favorite? We do.

Emojipedia recently updated its page for Emoji 5.0 with mockups of all the proposed emoji. Don’t freak out if you don’t like the selection. For now, the candidates are in draft status, meaning they still need the final sign off from the emoji overlords at Unicode. In the meantime, here are the very best new emoji candidates, ranked and presented without explanation. Please argue in the comments.

1. Grinning Face With One Large and One Small Eye

2. T-Rex



3. Man Zombie

4. Woman Zombie



5. Merman

6. Mermaid

7. Shocked Face With Exploding Head



8. Sandwich



9. Person With Headscarf



10. Flying Saucer



11. Giraffe Face



12. Breast-Feeding



13. Cricket



14. Serious Face With Symbols Covering Mouth



15. Woman Mage



16. Man Mage

17. Brain



18. Woman Vampire

19. Man Vampire

20. Grinning Face With Star Eyes



21. Broccoli

22. Sauropod

23. Man Fairy

24. Woman Fairy

25. Bearded Person



26. Palms Up Together

27. Woman Genie

28. Man Genie

29. Pretzel



30. Face With Monocle

31. Curling Stone

32. Man Elf

33. Woman Elf

34. Hedgehog

35. Cut of Meat

36. Woman Climbing

37. Man Climbing

38. Dumpling

39. Face With One Eyebrow Raised

40. Woman in Lotus Position

41. Man in Lotus Position

42. Wales

43. Face With Finger Covering Closed Lips

44. Face With Open Mouth Vomiting

45. Coconut

46. Scotland

47. Man in Steamy Room

48. Woman in Steamy Room

49. Takeout Box

50. Chopsticks

51. Smiling Face With Smiling Eyes and Hand Covering Mouth

52. Child

53. Adult

54. Older Adult

55. England

56. Fortune Cookie

57. Zebra Face

58. I Love You Hand Sign

59. Pie

60. Billed Cap

61. Canned Food

62. Gloves

63. Bowl With Spoon

64. Coat

65. Cup With Straw

66. Sled

67. Scarf

68. Socks

69. Orange Heart

[Thanks Lindsey!]