Screenshot from Republican US Senator Chuck Grassley’s Twitter, imploring whoever monitors Twitter for the President of the United States to pay attention to him (Twitter)

Do you ever feel like President Trump isn’t listening to you? Well, even sitting Republican Senators now feel the same way. But they’ve found a solution. Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa now just starts his tweets with “whoever monitors Twitter at the White House” in an effort to communicate with Trump.



I know this sounds like a joke, but it’s not. Just a short while ago, Senator Grassley sent out a tweet about a new book, Presidents’ Secrets: The Use and Abuse of Hidden Power by Mary Graham. Grassley learned from the book about how government classification can often be used to “conceal blunders, protect careers and buttress agency goals.”

This shouldn’t be news to Senator Grassley, but it’s good to see that he’s catching up. Grassley’s next three tweets implored the president to do something about overclassification, but there was something particularly pathetic about the method.

“Whoever monitors twitter at WH for Pres Trump get on subject of my immediate tweet and stop overclassification & start declassifying,” Grassley tweeted.

Screenshot from Republican US Senator Chuck Grassley's Twitter, imploring whoever monitors Twitter for the President of the United States to pay attention to him (Twitter)

Yes, that’s right. A sitting senator is trying to communicate with the President by just imploring “whoever monitors twitter” for him to get on top of this issue. But he wasn’t done yet.



“Whoever monitors twitter at WH for President Trump read my previous 2tweets and hv this businessman understand TRANSPARENCY=ACCOUNTABILITY,” Grassley tweeted in a follow-up.

Screenshot from Republican US Senator Chuck Grassley's Twitter, imploring whoever monitors Twitter for the President of the United States to pay attention to him (Twitter)

And if you think it stops there, well, you’re wrong. He kept tweeting at “whoever monitors twitter” hoping to get someone’s attention.



“Whoever monitors twitter at the WH 4PresTrump to tell the businessman this tool will DRAIN THE SWAMP IF HE ALSO WII PROTECT WHISTLEBLOWERS,” Grassley tweeted yet again. I guess this is just how our government operates now. Sitting US Senators just tweet random shit into the ether with the hope that someone in the White House sees it. Seems pretty foolproof.

Screenshot from Republican US Senator Chuck Grassley's Twitter, imploring whoever monitors Twitter for the President of the United States to pay attention to him (Twitter)

Why doesn’t Senator Grassley mention @realdonaldtrump in his tweet so that hopefully the president has a better chance of seeing it? That’s a good question, and one that I’ve reached out to Senator Grassley about.



But in the meantime, know that you’re not alone. It can often feel like tweeting is just shouting into the void. It’s almost comforting to know that one of the most powerful men in the country (again, a sitting US Senator) feels the same way.

We’re all so fucked.

Update February 12, 3:48pm: A day later and Senator Grassley is still at it. Today he’s gone all caps: “WH:ANSWER MY LETTER”

Screenshot from Republican US Senator Chuck Grassley's Twitter, imploring whoever monitors Twitter for the President of the United States to pay attention to him (Twitter)

Again, this isn’t instilling confidence in our government.