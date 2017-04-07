Say hello to Califorctenus cacachilensis, a new species of spider found in a remote mountain region of Baja California Sur. This elusive, softball-sized arachnid prefers the dark and cozy confines of caves, which seems entirely appropriate given its gruesome appearance. Also, we are never going into caves ever again.
Spiders are an incredibly diverse and prolific group of invertebrates. Last month, researchers sent shivers down our collective spines when they put out a study showing that all the world’s spiders consume up to 800 million metric tons of food per year—a mass of meat roughly equal to all humans on the planet combined. Spiders are obviously very good at what they do, and they have many species to show for it.