This Plane FucksEve PeyserYesterday 10:00pmFiled to: 50 shades of no thank youinternet jailgizmodo nightsValentine's Daybad tweets6510EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkHappy Valentine’s Day! On Twitter Monday night, American Airlines effectively declared itself the unofficial airline of BDSM. As evidenced by the tweet—a magnificent black and white photo of a glistening American Airlines jet—this plane fucks. Advertisement “We found our fifty shades,” wrote the airline in an apparent allusion to the Fifty Shades of Grey series, suggesting that this plane doesn’t just have sex like a regular plane. It has sex weird. It’s hardcore.So yes, this plane does the dirty. The question remains: Do you?Internet JailThe Sex-Haver’s Guide to Using the New iPhone Emoji If You Want Him to Put Down the iPad, You Must Become the PonyEdward Snowden Asks the Big QuestionsEve Peysereve@gizmodo.com@evepeyserEve Peyser is the night editor at Gizmodo.PGP Fingerprint: 957A 1627 4F02 7D0A D06F A932 C495 5354 C69B E640Reply65 repliesLeave a reply