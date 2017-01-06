Trump's Latest Statement on Russian Hacking Cannot Be Written About RationallyWilliam TurtonYesterday 4:01pmFiled to: trump lieshackingdonald trump44921EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image: Getty Aspiring dictator Donald Trump just finished meeting with leaders of the United States intelligence community to discuss the influence of Russian hacking on the US election. His statement following the meeting is so absurd and out of touch with reality that there is simply no way to write about it rationally. Advertisement Trump’s primary assertion, that hacking “had absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election,” is so deeply inane that it pains me to even republish it. Even if you enthusiastically voted for Trump, look deep inside yourself and try to imagine a universe in which the hacking and strategic leaking of a party’s emails during a contentious campaign had no effect on the election. Of course it had an effect on the outcome of the election. We all agree that John Podesta and the Democratic National Committee’s emails were hacked and leaked. There is just no plausible way this couldn’t have an effect on the election. It’s not a partisan issue. If you believe even a shred of this, know that Trump is lying to you. Trump’s statement in full Trump then talks about the need to prevent cyber attacks. “The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm,” Trump says. What Trump probably thinks sounds like a shrewd strategy to prevent hacking actually sounds like a chilling and deeply disturbing campaign that could trample our rights and leave America in the dark. Trump’s vision of America’s intelligence community is one of increased secrecy and even less accountability to the American public that funds it, it seems. In the same way that Trump says he has a secret plan to defeat the Islamic State, I guess he also has secret plan to prevent hacking by nation states like Russia and China. How do you even respond to something so absurd? Advertisement There isn’t much else to say, really. Trump has pretty clearly demonstrated that he’s a clueless pathological liar, so you better strap in for four years of some really awful shit. William Turton@williamturtonStaff Writer, Gizmodo | william.turton@gizmodo.comPGP Fingerprint: 88DF AB75 FAFC 1D10 4C45 A875 CA45 ABE6 B08D 8E52|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 47F02E79 399AB8FA CC2A4DEF 4573B25F 18AB41D2Gear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: Anova Sous-vide Precision CookersCuisinart's Soft Serve Machine Actually Makes Soft ServeSaturday's Best Deals: Hunting Gear, Roku Smart TV, Treadmill, and MoreReply449 repliesLeave a reply