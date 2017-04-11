Career counselors are probably telling kids these days to learn how to code or become proficient in Mandarin but the field of public relations is in dire need of some talent. Companies like Pepsi and United Airlines had major fires to put out in the last week but no corporation seems to get themselves in trouble as often as Uber. And now, it’s lost the person who’s paid to make those problems go away.
Advertisement
Recode’s Kara Swisher has obtained an internal company email in which Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced the departure of Rachel Whetstone, the company’s head of global public policy and communications. Kalanick writes:
Since joining in 2015, Rachel has blown us all away with her ability to get stuff done. She is a force of nature, an extraordinary talent and an amazing player-coach who has built a first-class organization. Importantly, Rachel was way ahead of the game when it came to many of the changes we needed to make as a company to ensure our future success—from promoting cross-functional teamwork to improving diversity and inclusion.