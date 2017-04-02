A few days ago, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) published a report that Verizon plans to install highly-invasive spyware on its subscribers’ Android phones. Since then, Verizon has insisted that the “AppFlash” software is only a test run and has only been installed on one type of Android device.
Verizon Insists That It Isn't Going to Install Spyware on All of Its Android Phones
