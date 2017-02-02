Watch Adam Savage Give a Nerf Blaster an Impressive Scifi Movie Prop MakeoverAndrew LiszewskiToday 11:34amFiled to: Adam SavageTestedNerfHasbroLongstrike CS-6WeaponsPropsBlastersToys7313EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Despite being made of plastic, Nerf’s dart blasters look incredibly realistic and detailed—as long as you can ignore their garishly bright colors. Adam Savage apparently could not, however, so he spent an entire day giving the Nerf Longstrike CS-6 a fantastic facelift to make it look like a prop from of a scifi blockbuster. Nerf blasters come with those bright color schemes as a way to catch the eye of little kids in a toy store, and because of government regulations preventing toy weapons from looking too much like the real thing. Advertisement Savage’s makeover of the discontinued Longstrike CS-6 doesn’t end up looking like something you’d find in a gun store. Instead, it resembles a sci-fi prop it definitely comes across as a weapon you’d expect to see a space marine carrying into battle. If you’re not already jealous of this creation, you will be after learning this was actually the Secret Santa Christmas gift Savage created for a lucky Imgur user who posted his unboxing of the magnificent prop online.[YouTube]Andrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing EditorAdam Savage has been very busy since Mythbusters ended: Watch Adam Savage Geek Out Over an Original HAL 9000 in Peter Jackson's Amazing Prop Collection Adam Savage Built a Perfect Replica of The Fifth Element's Zorg ZF-1 Blaster Adam Savage Goes Incognito to Comic Con as HellboyGear from Kinja DealsOars + Alps is Making Some Welcome Innovations in Men's SkincareBestsellers: Dymo LabelManager 160Add All Three Taken Movies To Your Collection For $15Reply73 repliesLeave a reply