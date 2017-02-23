Watch an Ambush of Tigers Rip a Drone Out of the Sky and Then Eat ItAdam Clark EstesToday 10:57amFiled to: So That's What Tiggers Like!animalsdronestigerssiberian tigerschina857EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Image: CCTV / Gizmodo A group of tigers is called an “ambush” for a reason. When these massive cats get together and decide to catch some prey, they’re simply vicious. A quadcopter learned this the hard way at a Siberian tiger enclosure in China’s Heilongjiang Province. Not only did the beasts swipe the drone out of the sky—they took a few bites of the poor gadget. Advertisement China Central Television (CCTV) caught the incident on camera as reporters were trying to grab some aerial footage of the Siberian tigers romping in the snow. The drone appears to be a DJI Inspire, normally a very stable drone, with a modified battery strapped to the back. But it only took one mistake for the quadcopter to fly low enough for one of the tigers to get a claw in there, bring it to the ground, and start gnawing on the carbon fiber frame. Let’s just hope none of those endangered tigers took a bite out of that big battery pack.[CCTV]Drones vs. Animals Dutch Police Are Training Eagles to Capture Drones Excellent Chimp Knocks Stupid Drone Right Out Of The Sky Even Eagles Hate DronesAdam Clark Estesadam@gizmodo.com@adamclarkestesSenior editor at Gizmodo.PGP Fingerprint: 91CF B387 7B38 148C DDD6 38D2 6CBC 1E46 1DBF 22A8|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: D9330D9B 6CF5E271 7FAC6194 DAA9B51B E09A99B2Reply85 repliesLeave a reply