Have you seen this dog? If you’ve been on Reddit lately, where this video by Japanese good boy enthusiast Hirofumi Kawano has been making the rounds, there’s a good chance you have.

What a sweetie!

Unfortunately for anyone hoping to adopt one of their own, Kawano failed to include the pup’s breed in his video. According to Nerdist science editor Kyle Hill, however, this writhing bundle of joy is a “Hercules beetle pupa,” which is a weird name for a dog, but okay.

Whatever it’s called, we can’t help but be a little jealous of Kawano, who apparently raises the pooches. And if that wasn’t adorbz enough, check out what these little guys look like as puppies:

Too cute!

