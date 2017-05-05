Elon Musk, best known for running Tesla and SpaceX, has recently turned his attention back to Earth. Specifically, under the earth: His Boring Company wants to build a tunnel under Los Angeles to alleviate its traffic problem. It’s a bold plan, and details are still relatively scarce.
But more crucially than mundane details like “permits” or “whether it’ll actually work,” his tunneling machine doesn’t even have a name. Elon thus took to Twitter last night to ponder some suggestions. So far, he is not going down the right path:
No.
No fear, though, Elon: We’ve got you covered. We’ve come up with a good list of names for your crazy tunneling machine.
1. The Dirt Disturber
2. The Metal Mole
3. The Iron Snout
4. Musktron
5. Rocketworm
6. Mr. Pointy Man
7. Mrs. Pointy Man
8. Brrrrrrrrzzzttttttt Machine
9. Prong
10. Earthmurderer
11. Digby
12. Dril
13. The Big Dirty Dig Boy
14. Drilling Daddy
15. Hell Beast
16. Diglett
17. Elon Musk’s Tunneling Machine
18. That Which Seeks Its Prey Underneath The Black Earth
19. Bloodharvester
20. Gorgon
21. Jerry
You can mail the check whenever in the next few weeks is good for you. And if any of our readers have any suggestions, please, leave them in the comments.