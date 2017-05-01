A headline grabbing-study published in Science last year that warned about the effects of plastic microbeads on larval fish is on the verge of being retracted. In a case involving missing data, shoddy research methods, and outright fabrication, it’s one of the most egregious examples of scientific fraud we’ve seen in quite some time, and a case in which there’s plenty of blame to go around.
After a nine month investigation, an expert group at Sweden’s Central Ethical Review Board (CEPN) has concluded that Uppsala University researchers Oona Lönnstedt and Peter Eklöv committed scientific fraud while conducting an investigation into the effects of microplastic particles on larval damselfish. And it’s not just one or two things that the researchers did wrong—CEPN presented an entire laundry list of deficiencies, including a failure to submit the required documentation to Science, missing data, flawed research methods, questionable timelines, the absence of animal research ethics approval, and a slew of other problems.
In fact, the deficiencies are so great, the CEPN team suspects the research wasn’t even performed as stated, and that the scientists fabricated much of the evidence.
In its report, CEPN admonished Science for its negligence in the matter, writing: “[It] is remarkable that the article, given these deficiencies, was accepted by the journal Science.” The ethics board is now requesting that Science retract the paper, which the journal published in June 2016. Science is now reportedly preparing a retraction statement in light of CEPN’s findings.