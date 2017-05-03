Image: Focus Features

Brad Pitt’s had a rough few months. His soon-to-be ex-wife kicked him out of the house, amidst allegations that he was drinking and smoking too much weed. Pitt ended up sleeping on a friend’s floor, where apparently, hackers got involved.

A splashy new GQ Style feature on the Twelve Monkeys star details Pitt’s newfound sobriety, love for making fire, and frankly pretty awful-sounding divorce. But check out this little nugget about where he’s been living since his split with Angelina, emphasis ours:

It was too sad to be here at first, so I went and stayed on a friend’s floor, a little bungalow in Santa Monica. I crashed over here a little bit, my friend [David] Fincher lives right here. He’s always going to have an open door for me, and I was doing a lot of stuff on the Westside, so I stayed at my friend’s house on the floor for a month and a half—until I was out there one morning, 5:30, and this surveillance van pulls up. They don’t know that I’m up behind a wall, and they pull up—and it’s a long story—but it was something more than TMZ, because they got into my friend’s computer. The stuff they can do these days.... So I got a little paranoid being there. I decided I had to pick up and come here.

A little paranoid?! Truth be told, a talented hacker can pretty easily hack into a wi-fi network, and from there, getting into a computer isn’t that hard. Sometimes all it takes, ironically, is a crappy internet-connected security camera for a black hat to gain access to all of your secure shit. So it’s entirely possible that Pitt’s paranoia is warranted, especially given his wealth, superstar status, and the information-hungry tabloids of the world.

Who knows if Brad’s friend actually got hacked because he had a Hollywood A-lister sleeping on his floor. What I really want to know is why Brad’s friend couldn’t offer up a couch at least. God knows, sleeping on floors sucks when you’re accustomed to the world’s finest textiles and struggling to kick your decades’ old spliff habit. Sleep deprivation can do crazy things to anyone’s brain. Then again, so can smoking weed daily for years and years and years.

This is all to say: secure your shit. Who knows who’s hiding in that van. God knows what they’re doing with the hacker machines.

