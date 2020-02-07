We come from the future

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

2/7/20
4:10 PM
2
EartherEnvironmental Justice
EartherEnvironmental Justice
EartherEnvironmental Justice

House Democrats Have a Plan to Build High-Speed EV Charging Stations Across the U.S.

Dharna Noor
71
2

Cars are bad, especially the ones that run on gas, which are most of them. The average car emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year (that equals roughly one shitload), and the transportation sector is responsible for 29 percent of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions. All those emissions not only

Advertisement

Advertisement