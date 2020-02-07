Four rare mountain gorillas have died after being struck by lightning in an equal parts peculiar and unfortunate turn of events for an endangered species that only recently topped 1,000 individuals.
More shakeups for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange and one of the most anticipated heralds of a more, well, multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Facebook and Twitter declined to take down a modified video posted to President Donald Trump’s accounts on both platforms that creates a questionable mash-up of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s viral speech-ripping moment during the State of the Union address. The dispute with the social networks was made public by Drew…
The folks behind the largest known hack of user data to date are finally paying up. Yahoo, now owned by Verizon, recently agreed to pay $117.5 million as part of a proposed class action settlement stemming from a series of breaches in the 2010s that affected 3 billion people—basically Yahoo’s then-entire user base.
Devs, Alex Garland’s enigmatic new thriller, is releasing pretty soon, and yesterday we got not one but three new teasers, fleshing out the unnerving world of mysterious conspiracies and unjust deaths.
The comic book acting veteran will return as one of the DMZ’s most charismatic figures in HBO Max’s adaptation of the Vertigo book.
Apple told its Chinese employees that although it would be working on reopening its corporate offices and contact centers in the country next week, retail stores would remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Art can change your life. Free expression can give you the power to understand yourself, your past, the world around you. It can even set off a revolution. Utopia Falls is hoping that premise makes for good drama when it comes to Hulu.
In a quote in Politico’s new technology-focused publication, Protocol, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer said something seemingly earth-shattering for any gamer: It isn’t Nintendo or Sony that Microsoft views as primary competitors in the gaming space, but Amazon and Google. That sounds deeply stupid. Google’s Stadia has…
There are more comics for more people than ever before, but for better or worse, the mainstays aren’t going anywhere. Best known for his work on Batman over at DC Comics, James Tynion IV is very cognizant of how the cycle of comics operates. He knows there’s an art to telling stories that have already been told, and st…
President Trump thinks Democrats fried their votes on computer, he told reporters on Friday.
Cars are bad, especially the ones that run on gas, which are most of them. The average car emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year (that equals roughly one shitload), and the transportation sector is responsible for 29 percent of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions. All those emissions not only…
