10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion

Legendary Warner Bros. icons get reimagined by 10 global artists in a new collection for WB 100, marking the studio’s 100th anniversary.

Art inspired by WB Animation, DC Comics, and Warner Bros. films and TV series—for fans, by fans—makes its way into its own line for WB Shop, DC Shop, and WB’s Amazon storefront. Throughout the year you’ll be able to shop the WB 100 Artist collection featuring designs on appearel, merch, and prints from Cocolvú, Halim A. Flowers, Jappy Agoncillo, Loveis Wise, Ngadi Smart, Niege Borges, Bearded Tales Of Woe, Raul Urias, Shyama Golden, and Yuko Shimizu.

Click through to learn more about the initiative’s artists from Warner Bros. and the preview the collection.

This roundup, which includes major studio IP, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

