10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion

10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion

Looney Tunes, Batman, Scooby-Doo, and more are featured in the new WB 100 online collection.

Sabina Graves
Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

Legendary Warner Bros. icons get reimagined by 10 global artists in a new collection for WB 100, marking the studio’s 100th anniversary.

Art inspired by WB Animation, DC Comics, and Warner Bros. films and TV series—for fans, by fans—makes its way into its own line for WB Shop, DC Shop, and WB’s Amazon storefront. Throughout the year you’ll be able to shop the WB 100 Artist collection featuring designs on appearel, merch, and prints from Cocolvú, Halim A. Flowers, Jappy Agoncillo, Loveis Wise, Ngadi Smart, Niege Borges, Bearded Tales Of Woe, Raul Urias, Shyama Golden, and Yuko Shimizu.

Click through to learn more about the initiative’s artists from Warner Bros. and the preview the collection.

This roundup, which includes major studio IP, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

WB 100 Artist Series

WB 100 Artist Series

WB 100 Artist Series: Jappy Agoncillo

WB 100 Artist Series: Jappy Agoncillo

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

“Jappy Agoncillo is a Filipino illustrator and muralist from Manila, Philippines, now based in Queens, New York. His body of work is an amalgamation of his upbringing filled with comics, cartoons, books, and film, as well as his experiences with skateboarding and street culture. His work is defined by dynamic compositions and bold, vibrant colors—all aimed at inspiring his audiences, hoping to empower them to be as strong, brave, and tenacious as the subjects of his work.”

Available here. IG: @jappyagoncillo

WB 100 Artist Series: Batman by Jappy Agoncillo

WB 100 Artist Series: Batman by Jappy Agoncillo

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Superman by Jappy Agoncillo

WB 100 Artist Series: Superman by Jappy Agoncillo

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Tom and Jerry by Jappy Agoncillo

WB 100 Artist Series: Tom and Jerry by Jappy Agoncillo

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Yuko Shimizu

WB 100 Artist Series: Yuko Shimizu

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

“Multi-award-winning Japanese illustrator Yuko Shimizu is a master of detailed, hand-drawn art. Based in New York City, Shimizu creates work that combines her Japanese heritage with contemporary reference points. Shimizu is a two-time Hugo Award nominee and was recently awarded the Caldecott Honor, one of the highest awards for picture books.”

IG: @Yukoart

WB 100 Artist Series: Wonder Woman by Yuko Shimizu

WB 100 Artist Series: Wonder Woman by Yuko Shimizu

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Superman by Yuko Shimizu

WB 100 Artist Series: Superman by Yuko Shimizu

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Enter the Dragon by Yuko Shimizu

WB 100 Artist Series: Enter the Dragon by Yuko Shimizu

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Niege Borges

WB 100 Artist Series: Niege Borges

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

“Currently based in Brooklyn, New York, Brazilian visual artist Niege Borges creates work that is known to be colorful, vibrant, and playful. She likes to portray people, nature, and urban scenes and is very inspired by movement, fashion, Queer community, and her life as an immigrant.”

IG: @neigeborges

WB 100 Artist Series: Batgirl by Niege Borges

WB 100 Artist Series: Batgirl by Niege Borges

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: The Wizard of Oz by Niege Borges

WB 100 Artist Series: The Wizard of Oz by Niege Borges

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Looney Tunes by Niege Borges

WB 100 Artist Series: Looney Tunes by Niege Borges

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Looney Tunes by Niege Borges

WB 100 Artist Series: Looney Tunes by Niege Borges

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Halim A. Flowers

WB 100 Artist Series: Halim A. Flowers

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

Halim A. Flowers is a visual artist, spoken word performer, businessman, and author of 11 published non-fiction works. In 1997, at the age of 16, Flowers was arrested and sentenced to two life sentences. His experiences aired on HBO in the Emmy award-winning documentary Thug Life in DC. In 2022, Flowers started his own fashion brand releasing exclusive limited collections of streetwear designs.”

IG: @halimflowers

WB 100 Artist Series: Batman by Halim Flowers

WB 100 Artist Series: Batman by Halim Flowers

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Justice League by Halim Flowers

WB 100 Artist Series: Justice League by Halim Flowers

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: The Wizard of Oz by Halim Flowers

WB 100 Artist Series: The Wizard of Oz by Halim Flowers

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Raul Urias

WB 100 Artist Series: Raul Urias

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

“Inspired by the flora and fauna of his home state of Chihuahua in Mexico’s northern Sierra Madre mountains, artist Raul Urias weaves together the colors, shapes, and faces of his country into compelling images for advertising, clothing, and fine art. Based in Mexico City, this visual artist and illustrator packs a myriad of imagery from different arts and cultures into his modern, kaleidoscopic works. Urias’ work is inspired by pop culture, art history, and Mexican culture.”

IG: @rauluriasart

WB 100 Artist Series: Superman by Raul Urias

WB 100 Artist Series: Superman by Raul Urias

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Blue Beetle by Raul Urias

WB 100 Artist Series: Blue Beetle by Raul Urias

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Willy Wonka by Raul Urias

WB 100 Artist Series: Willy Wonka by Raul Urias

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Loveis Wise

WB 100 Artist Series: Loveis Wise

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

“Artist and illustrator Loveis Wise is inspired by playfulness and reimagining futures. Currently based in Los Angeles, Loveis’ work is centered around liberation and queer/gender-expansive community. Their constant world-making of playful dreamscapes has allowed them to create a distinctly recognizable style and palette, offering the ability for narrative storytelling through digital and traditional art making.”

IG: @loveiswiseillu

WB 100 Artist Series: Willy Wonka by Loveis Wise

WB 100 Artist Series: Willy Wonka by Loveis Wise

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: The Wizard of Oz by Loveis Wise

WB 100 Artist Series: The Wizard of Oz by Loveis Wise

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Bearded Tales Of Woe

WB 100 Artist Series: Bearded Tales Of Woe

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

Pete Moulthrop aka ‘Bearded Tales Of Woe’ is an illustrator and sculptor, currently based in an old nut factory in sunny Somerville, MA. Known for his combination of humor and the macabre, he uses images of monsters, people in masks, and costumes to convey simple narratives and delight viewers. Moulthrop finds inspiration in hiking mountains, retro films, sci-fi, toy art, most sweets, and noticing small fun details.”

IG: @beardedtalesofwoe

WB 100 Artist Series: Scooby-Doo by Bearded Tales Of Woe

WB 100 Artist Series: Scooby-Doo by Bearded Tales Of Woe

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Scooby-Doo by Bearded Tales Of Woe

WB 100 Artist Series: Scooby-Doo by Bearded Tales Of Woe

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Tom and Jerry by Bearded Tales Of Woe

WB 100 Artist Series: Tom and Jerry by Bearded Tales Of Woe

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Looney Tunes by Bearded Tales Of Woe

WB 100 Artist Series: Looney Tunes by Bearded Tales Of Woe

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Cocolvú

WB 100 Artist Series: Cocolvú

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

“Cocolvú is an artist from Mexico City known for his passion for painting, as well as intervention, manipulation, and redesign of diverse surfaces, mediums and objects. From walls and paper to furniture, clothing, accessories, and everything in between, his artistic flair knows no bounds. Cocolvú’s artwork is recognized by the great detail used across all its imagery, a burst of life and color that is the essence of Mexican folklore—filling in every single space in the canvas.”

IG: @cocolvu and @cocolvunz

WB 100 Artist Series: Looney Tunes by Cocolvú

WB 100 Artist Series: Looney Tunes by Cocolvú

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Ngadi Smart

WB 100 Artist Series: Ngadi Smart

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

“Sierra Leonean visual artist and designer Ngadi Smart is based between London, UK and Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Her practice consists of illustration, photography, and design. She also works [as a] mix media artist, primarily in the form of collage art. In her illustration work, Smart is usually motivated by the representation of minorities, highlighting cultural identity and racial discrimination, as well as themes on feminism and gender roles.”

IG: @ngadismart

WB 100 Artist Series: Purple Rain by Ngadi Smart

WB 100 Artist Series: Purple Rain by Ngadi Smart

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Shyama Golden

WB 100 Artist Series: Shyama Golden

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

“With a background in oil painting and graphic design, Shyama Golden worked as a designer for a decade before transitioning into figurative art. Her art features patterns, people and nature in both oil and digital mediums. Hyphenated-Americans are often centered as protagonists in her work. Golden is from Texas but has lived in New York, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, and is currently based in Los Angeles.”

IG: @shyamagolden

WB 100 Artist Series: The Wizard of Oz by Shyama Golden

WB 100 Artist Series: The Wizard of Oz by Shyama Golden

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Wonder Woman by Shyama Golden

WB 100 Artist Series: Wonder Woman by Shyama Golden

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE
WB 100 Artist Series: Wonder Woman by Shyama Golden

WB 100 Artist Series: Wonder Woman by Shyama Golden

Image for article titled 10 Global Artists Reimagine WB Classic Icons in Art and Fashion
Image: WBDGBFE

