10 Horror Movies to Watch on Shudder Right Now

It’s hot outside. Why not stay indoors and cool off with a horror movie, preferably with a fan pointed directly at your face? Here’s a list of 10 films—a mix of newer releases io9 has recently reviewed, and some cult gems too—all currently streaming on Shudder.
Burnt Offerings
Dark Shadows creator Dan Curtis turned his attentions to another creepy mansion with a sinister secret for this 1976 supernatural tale starring Karen Black, Oliver Reed, and Bette Davis—plus the most nightmare-inducing hearse driver ever. Check out io9's list of scary haunted-house movies here.
Kids vs. Aliens
Jason Eisener’s energetic, highly entertaining 2022 sci-fi horror release is exactly what the title suggests, with a pack of kids who love movies and professional wrestling taking on bullies both human and not of this world. Read io9's review here.
Speak No Evil
With a James McAvoy-starring remake on the way, there’s no better time to acquaint yourself with Danish filmmaker Christian Tafdrup’s masterfully calibrated tale of social boundaries being pushed to truly excruciating extremes. Read io9's review here.
Popcorn
A young woman’s mysterious past collides with her present-day reality as a film student when her class decides to host an all-night horror festival—held in a soon-to-be torn down theater that appears to be housing a crazed killer. Read io9's retro review here.
Unwelcome
In this 2023 release, a young couple traumatized by city violence is delighted when they inherit a home in the Irish countryside, but as they prepare to welcome their first child, they realize some of their neighbors are evil. In fact, some of them aren’t even human. Read io9's review here.
Witchboard
It’s getting a remake, so there’s no better time to catch up on the original. Actually, even without a remake in the works, there’d be no better time to catch up with, or re-watch for the 15th time, this screamer about the perils of playing fast and loose with an ouija board. It came out in 1986 and has the big hair to prove it. Read io9's retro review here.
Tourist Trap
This 1979 cult classic starring The Rifleman’s Chuck Connors combines the horror of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre with House of Wax, plus the inherent creepiness of mannequins in any context, and cooks up backroads nightmares galore. Check out io9's list of “serious” actors who made seriously great horror movies here.
Influencer
The rare horror movie that yanks the rug out multiple times and will startle even the most jaded viewer, 2022's Influencer offers both an incisive comment on the power of social media and a twist-filled ride. Read io9's review here, and our list of horror movies about social media here.
From Black
Anna Camp stars as a guilt-ridden mother and former drug addict who turns to the supernatural as a way to reunite with her missing son. Hmm... might that be a bad idea? What do you think? Read io9's review here.
The Stuff
io9's July 4 retro review of the Larry Cohen-scripted Uncle Sam made us think fondly of this 1985 tale, which the late cult filmmaker both wrote and directed. Though it has zombie-movie elements, The Stuff is really a cautionary tale about consumerism—particularly when what’s being consumed is a suspiciously tasty, dangerously addictive ice cream-like substance that burbles out of the ground. Check out io9's list of essential Larry Cohen movies here.
