10 Horror Movies to Watch on Shudder Right Now

Witchboard (1986) - Official Trailer

It’s getting a remake, so there’s no better time to catch up on the original. Actually, even without a remake in the works, there’d be no better time to catch up with, or re-watch for the 15th time, this screamer about the perils of playing fast and loose with an ouija board. It came out in 1986 and has the big hair to prove it. Read io9's retro review here.