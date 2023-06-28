10 Horror Movies That Make Hospitals Even More Freaky

Coma (1978) Official Trailer - Michael Crichton, Michael Dougles Science Fiction Movi HD

Michael Crichton is best-known these days for spawning Jurassic Park, but his sci-fi influence also includes writing and directing 1973's Westworld, and directing 1978 thriller Coma, which was adapted from Robin Cook’s book but plays into his own interests swirling around technology and medicine. It follows a doctor who becomes suspicious when a high number of patients at the hospital where she works start slipping into comas—and then realizes how fast “first, do no harm” can go out the window when a black-market organ ring is part of the picture. If you crave even more Crichton medical horror, double-feature Coma with The Terminal Man, which is based on his 1972 novel and explores some spooky ideas about using high-tech methods to tinker with the human brain.