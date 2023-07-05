A Chronological List of Star Wars Movies & TV Shows

- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) The first installment of the prequel trilogy, The Phantom Menace follows the young Anakin Skywalker as he embarks on a journey to become a Jedi.
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) The second prequel, Attack of the Clones follows Anakin as he struggles with his emotions and the dark side of the Force.
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) The third prequel, Revenge of the Sith, follows Anakin’s fall to the dark side and his transformation into Darth Vader.
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) The movie delves into the backstory of Han Solo and showcases his early adventures.
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) A group of rebels embark on a daring mission to steal the plans for the Death Star, a powerful weapon of the Galactic Empire.
- Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) The first installment of the original trilogy, A New Hope follows Luke Skywalker as he embarks on a journey to save the galaxy from the Empire.
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) The second installment of the original trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back follows Luke as he continues his journey and learns more about the Force.
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) The third installment of the original trilogy, Return of the Jedi follows Luke as he faces off against Darth Vader and the Emperor in an epic battle.
- The Mandalorian (2019) Set in the aftermath of the Galactic Empire’s fall, the series follows the adventures of a bounty hunter known as the Mandalorian as he navigates the outer reaches of the galaxy, protecting a mysterious child known as “The Child” or “Baby Yoda”.
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) The first installment of the sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens follows Rey as she embarks on a journey to discover her true identity and save the galaxy.
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) The second installment of the sequel trilogy, The Last Jedi follows Rey as she continues her journey and learns more about the Force.
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) The third installment of the sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker follows Rey as she faces off against the dark side of the Force in an epic battle.
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) The animated series follows Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi as they battle the Separatists during the Clone Wars.
- Star Wars Rebels (2014) The animated series follows a group of rebels as they battle the Empire and search for a way to restore freedom to the galaxy.
