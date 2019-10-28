A Note to Our Readers

We have received a great deal of feedback from you, our readers, about the sound-on autoplay videos that have been inundating our sites. We want you to know that we hear you, that we take those complaints seriously, and that we, the writers, editors, and video producers of Gizmodo, are as upset with the current state of our site’s user experience as you are.



We think it is important to let you know that the editorial staff does not control the ad experience on the site, and that we understand that Gizmodo is nothing without its readers, so your complaints are our complaints.

Editorial staffers at all levels of this company have made our concerns known in various conversations with members of G/O Media’s senior leadership team. We think it would be good for them to hear from you as well, so we invite you to submit feedback about our site’s current user experience. This email address goes to G/O Media’s CEO, editorial director, as well as the editors-in-chief of Deadspin, Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Jezebel, Kotaku, Lifehacker and The Root. Please keep your comments respectful.

Thank you for your patience, and for your continued support of Gizmodo. We remain determined to give you a site you want to visit.