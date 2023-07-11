Instead of getting on a conference call to figure out how to give SAG-AFTRA a fair deal, Variety reports that bigwigs in the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers got on a conference call to “discuss the urgent situation.” Additionally, Variety says that the group, which included Bob Iger (Disney), David Zaslav (Warner Bros) and Ted Sarandos (Netflix) “[discussed] efforts to bring in a federal mediator.”



While originally the SAG-AFTRA contract was expected to expire at midnight, June 30, both parties agreed to extend negotiations. Currently the contract is set to expire midnight PT on Wednesday, July 12. Variety reports that there has been “very little progress” made during the negotiations which have become particularly contentious over the past week or so.

There is no mention of whether or not the CEOs and industry leaders associated with the AMPTP discussed how to get SAG-AFTRA a fair deal or find ways to offer good faith concessions on key issues. Some of the largest for the actors’ guild in these negotiations include “streaming residuals, increases in minimum rates, and artificial intelligence.”

Going on strike this week would be an incredibly powerful move for SAG-AFTRA: there are a ton of For Your Consideration awards campaigns happening, San Diego Comic Con is just around the corner, and the WGA is still on strike as well. The timing is in SAG-AFTRA’s favor, and time is ticking.

